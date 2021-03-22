Local baseball teams recognize World Down Syndrome Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a great opportunity for local high school baseball teams to showcase their talents at the Ballpark of Jackson Monday afternoon, but an even greater opportunity to shed light on down syndrome.

Multiple coaches involved in the double header event featuring Madison, Liberty Tech, Adamsville, and Riverside have children with down syndrome and wanted to provide an outlet to raise awareness following World Down Syndrome Day that took place Sunday, March 21.

“We’re just wanting to show that we support them, and maybe turn this into a bigger event,” said Liberty Tech head coach Anthony Wallace.