Local medical group plans to host COVID-19 webinar

JACKSON, Tenn– A local medical group is helping residents fight COVID-19.

New Life Medical group is offering a free webinar Thursday, March 25, 2021 to help people living with post COVID symptoms.

They will learn how to heal and improve their quality of life.

This team specializes in a variety of therapies that will allow people to return to their pre-COVID well-being.

The webinar is free to the public and can help anyone who has had the virus, but still suffers from fatigue, fogginess, or joint pain.

“We have noticed that patients that have recovered from Covid have very common side effects related to any kind of viral infection,” said Dr. Roy Schmidt, Director of New Life Medical Group.

