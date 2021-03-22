Services for Mr. Keith D. Ross, age 89 of Henderson, Tennessee will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 12 Noon at the Estes Church Of Christ. The interment will be in the Beech Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

The Live Webcast for Mr. Ross will begin on Tuesday, at 11:55 A.M., C.S.T. . If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to his Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on his Obituary and click Media. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.