Virginia “Ginny” Revel Aden

Virginia “Ginny” Revel Aden, who passed away January 3, 2021 in Georgia, will be having her Celebration of Life at 11:30 AM Friday, March 26, 2021 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Dr. John Smith of Fairview Baptist Church officiating. Burial of cremated remains will follow in Henry Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 AM at McEvoy Funeral Home.