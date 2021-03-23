Betty Sue Baggett age 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Connerley officiating. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for the Baggett family will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

Mrs. Betty was born on November 30, 1931 in the Shepp Community to the late Walter Jones and Ruth McBride Jones. She was a member of the Brownsville Baptist Church and a dedicated worker in the Women’s Food Ministries. Mrs. Betty was a self-employed hairdresser and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Also preceding her in death were four brothers: J.W. Jones, William Jones, Bobby Joe Jones, Franklin Jones; and one sister: Virginia Curtis.

Mrs. Baggett is survived by one son: Steve Baggett (Linda) of Huntingdon, TN; one daughter: Brenda Arendt (Dennis) of Jackson, TN; one brother: Gene Jones (Hazel) of Brownsville, TN; and two sisters: Clara Hooper (Ronnie) of Brownsville, TN, Barbara Hughes (Bill) of Montgomery City, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Brownsville Baptist Church Women’s Food Ministries, P.O. Box 177, Brownsville, TN 38012 or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.