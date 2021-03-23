Madison Co. CASA, Library partner for virtual readings in April

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County CASA has partnered with the Jackson-Madison County Library for a virtual reading during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, according to a news release.

The organizations will host a virtual “All Community Read” for “Three Little Words” during April, the release says.

Participants can check out the book from the library or buy their own copies to read along. Each week, a discussion question will be posted on Google Classroom, and participants can discuss throughout the month, the release says.

Links for the Google Classroom will be posted on the Jackson-Madison County Library and Madison County CASA’s social media, the release says.

For more information, contact Hannah Snowden at hannah@madisoncountycasa.org or Shayne Plunk at splunk@madisoncountytn.gov.