Martha Ann Kail Winbush age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Meredith officiating. Burial to follow in the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Winbush family will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

Mrs. Winbush was born in Bells, TN on March 31, 1938 to the late Willie Kail and Odean Ellington Kail-Crowe. She was a member of the Midway Baptist Church and worked for Kellwood Company and Little King for many years. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 43 years: Jimmy Winbush and one sister: Patty Rose Kail.

She is survived by one daughter: Linda Harrell (Terry) of Gadsden, TN; one son: Michael Shane Winbush of Bells, TN; one stepson: Ricky Winbush (Gayle) of Bells, TN; one sister: Dale Lonon (Larry) of Bells, TN; one niece: Melissa Tims; one nephew: Kevin Lonon; two great-nephews: Colbey Lonon and Jake Tims; one great-niece: Celeste Pate; one great-great nephew: Owen Lonon; She leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Marti Barcroft, Anna Barbee, Nathan Winbush, Amanda Winbush and two great-grandchildren: Kaysen Winbush and Weylyn Barbee.

In lieu of flowers, the Winbush family requests that Memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.diabetesresearch.org/

The Winbush Family expresses their great appreciation to the Staff of the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the Staff of the Crockett Medical Clinic for their excellent compassion and care of Mrs. Martha.