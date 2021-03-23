Residents reminded to watch for deceptive vehicle advertising
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is reminding Tennesseans to watch for vehicle scams.
When buying a car, customers are reminded about the following:
- Advertisements for new vehicles must indicate the vehicle’s stock number.
- Keep a copy of the advertisement or take a screenshot and reference it.
- Call ahead and make sure the advertised vehicle is still on the dealerships lot and reference the stock number.
- If the vehicle is not what was advertised, steer clear.
- Beware of balloon payments, which promise a temporary low price, but the remainder of the loan is much higher.
- Ads must include all costs, charges and fees payable.
- Avoid dealers with claims of being number one in sales, naming your own price, or lowest prices. Those are unsubstantiated and misleading claims, which are prohibited.
- Advertisements must identify the dealer by business name or state issued dealer license number.
- Consumers should only buy from a licensed salesperson or vehicle dealer.
- Click here to check the license status of the salesperson or dealership you’re visiting.