Eagle shot, killed in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the death of a bald eagle last week in Lake County.

According to a post by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a mature bald eagle was shot and killed on Club House Road in Lake County on March 20.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is asking for information related to the eagle’s death, the post says.

There is a potential reward for information about the individual or individuals involved, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (615) 736-5532 or TWRA’s Region 1 Office at (731) 423-5725.