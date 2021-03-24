Jesse Allen Sanders, Jr., age 95, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Audrey C. Sanders, departed this life Tuesday morning, March 23, 2021 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Allen was born June 7, 1925 in Mason, Tennessee, the son of the late Jesse Allen Sanders and Lena Bailia Sanders. He graduated in 1943 from Fayette County High School and served his country in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was married September 24, 1947 to the former Audrey Cole and worked for four years at Farmers Hardware in Somerville. In the early 1950’s, Allen purchased Farmers Hardware and it has remained open ever since. He loved quail hunting, fishing, football and playing cards with his buddies.

Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife of 74 years, Audrey C. Sanders of Somerville, TN; his son, John Sanders (Linda) of Somerville, TN; three granddaughters, Angela Dycus (Terry), Tiffany Sanders and Bailia Chomyk (Adam); and two great-grandsons, Ian Dycus and Michael Chomyk.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Allen Sanders who died June 24, 2002; his sister, Ruth Sanders; and two brothers, James B. Sanders and Carl H. Sanders.

Graveside Services for Mr. Sanders will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Somerville City Cemetery. The officiating minister will be Dr. Kenneth “Ken” Culver, pastor of Warren Community Church in Somerville. A visitation for Mr. Sanders will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Perry Montague, Wesley Parks, Terry Dycus, Adam Chomyk, John Adams and Glenn Freels.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.