Johnny Mack Moore

Johnny Mack Moore, age 75, resident of the Burrowtown Community, departed this life Tuesday morning, March 23, 2021 at his home.

Johnny Mack was born December 16, 1945 in Trumann, Arkansas, the son of the late Russell Moore and Maggie Toler Moore. He received his education in Trumann and was employed as a truck driver for many years. Johnny Mack was a resident of Fayette County for over 30 years and was of the Christian faith.

Mr. Moore is survived by two stepdaughters, Donna Davis and Diane Zimmerman; his stepson, Steve Ruark; his sister, Patsy Barrett of Jonesboro, AR; his brother, Tommy Moore of St. Louis, MO; nine grandchildren, over thirty great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Graveside Services for Mr. Moore will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Pine Knot Church of Christ Cemetery in Paragould, Arkansas.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.