TDOT announces weekend road closures and construction

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — There are two major road closures happening this weekend beginning on Friday March 26th.



Starting at 7 o’clock Friday evening, crews will be opening the exit 82 intersection to a traffic pattern that’s new to Hub City residents. It’s called a single point urban interchange.

According to TDOT officials, that means all-through traffic and left turning traffic will be controlled by one light.

Both north and south-bound lanes from Vann Drive to the Carriage House and Ridgecrest intersection will also be closed for paving and new signal activation.