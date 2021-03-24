Tennessee to get $4.9M in national surgical mesh settlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s attorney general says the state will receive $4.9 million from a $188.6 million multistate settlement over deceptive marketing claims against a maker of surgical mesh products.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s office announced Tennessee’s share Tuesday in the settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation involving 47 states and Washington, D.C.

Slatery says the complaint claims the company misrepresented the safety of the synthetic woven fabric implanted in women by failing to disclose potential for serious complications.

The settlement is pending approval.

Boston Scientific says the settlement is not an admission of misconduct or liability but feels it’s in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.