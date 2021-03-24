West Tennessee EMA directors discuss storm preparations

JACKSON, Tenn. — With a possible storm coming our way on Thursday, local emergency officials want to keep you prepared if something does happen.

“Ahead of any type of storm event, we’ll begin several days out [by] monitoring the potential, looking at weather models, discussions,” said Drew Cook, EMA Director for Henderson County. “We participate in discussions with the National Weather Service.”

“We always check our chainsaws and generators and then mostly just watch the weather, and what’s in the forecast, and seeing if something will change or how it will affect us when it gets closer to the time,” said Melvin Martin, EMA Director for Hardin County.

“We’ve filled up our equipment with fuel and all like that, tested our equipment, we’ve done radio tests, siren repair,” said Rickey Graves, EMA Director for Gibson County.

EMA directors say this storm doesn’t raise more concern than any other storm like it, but it’s important to be prepared for anything.

“We know that there’s so many different things that play into this and so many things that can happen once a storm starts to occur in your area. I try to approach them all with the same mindset of ‘prepare for the worst and hope for the best,'” Cook said.

“Be ready and whatever comes, comes your way and you just try to meet those needs. There’s always concern when there’s a problematic system coming through,” Graves said.

EMA directors also shared how the public can be prepared for a storm in their area.

“Weather radio. You should have your ways to get informed, to stay up-to-date with the weather, and then have a plan of if you’re under a tornado warning,” Martin said.

“Whether it be at home, your office, at your work, whether you’re out in public, just know where you’re going to go before that time comes,” Cook added.

“Give you a stash of food, non-perishables, some water, flashlights, batteries, back up batteries,” Graves said.

Graves also says to be stocked up on medication if needed, just in case pharmacies shut down for a few days. Also, make sure your family’s safety plan is set and have a plan to deal with the storms if they become severe.

To find your local shelter, you can contact your local EMA director.