City makes plans for funds from American Rescue Plan

JACKSON, Tenn. — The American Rescue Plan is providing the City of Jackson with direct local government assistance.

In Thursday’s budget committee meeting, members discussed the up to $14.5 million they could receive.

They receive their first half potentially totaling 7.25 million in the next 45 days.

The instructions for the payment are still very broad, so they’re waiting on more restrictions from the Department of Treasury before assigning what the money will go towards.

Chairman Paul Taylor says the committee is looking at using the money to replace lost revenue, make up sales and hotel taxes, or for non-recurring big expenses.

“We’ll continue to monitor this, and as we get that guidance next month, we’ll talk. Hopefully, we’ll get that between now and the next time we meet and be able to talk a little bit more informed about what some of those opportunities could be for us,” Taylor said.

The committee will wait and see where the city is with capital budget before finalizing the budget calendar.

The next budget hearing is scheduled for April 15.