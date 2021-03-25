Haywood County Sheriff’s Office investigating after inmate found dead

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says 36-year-old Reginald Williamson was found in his cell around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says they do not suspect foul play. Williamson has been taken to Memphis for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Williamson was held in the Haywood County Jail on $500,000 bond while awaiting trial on various charges including aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Williamson also had charges pending in Lauderdale County.

The circumstances surrounding Williamson’s death are still under investigation.