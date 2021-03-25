Henry County mask mandate to expire Saturday

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway announced that the county’s mask mandate will be allowed to expire.

The release says the mandate will end at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Though the mandate is coming to an end, Mayor Ridgeway is encouraging everyone to continue safety precautions.

“As we approach spring and are ready to enjoy outdoor activities, it is not the time to dismiss current COVID-19 protocols. I encourage our community to continue to wear masks when out in public settings. The threat of new variants of COVID-19 are now in Tennessee therefore it is not time to completely let our guard down,” Mayor Ridgeway said.

The release says that local businesses, schools, government facilities, and industry may continue to require masks.