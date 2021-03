JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools announced there will be early dismissal for all JMCSS schools Thursday due to threat of severe weather.

High schools and middle schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m., while elementary schools will follow at 11:30 a.m.

All after school activities, including learning Huddle Hubs, are canceled for the day.

For updates on weather in the area, click here.