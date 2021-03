Graveside service for Joel Lanier Bond, age 51, will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM at St. James Church of God & Christ Cemetery in Stanton, TN.

Mr. Bond died Friday, March 19, 2021 at his residence.

Visitation for Mr. Bond will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.