JPD warning residents of scam calls

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is warning the community of phone scams that are being reported.

Police say individuals are calling residents to ask for money sent on cards and threatening to arrest individuals who don’t comply, according to a news release.

The release says the individuals are identifying themselves as DEA agents and are spoofing the Jackson Police Department’s phone number, (731) 425-8400.

Jackson police are reminding the community that officers will not call residents to ask for money or threaten arrest by phone.

If you receive one of these calls, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.