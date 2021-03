Mr. Terrell Donta Fason was born on October 3, 1976 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on March 20, 2021 in Jackson, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Services will be private. Please keep this family in your prayers. For more information please contact 731-427-1521.