Thousands of canines to compete in Jackson for annual dog show

JACKSON, Tenn. — From the smallest to the largest, and every breed in between, they’ve got everything at this year’s Dog Fanciers Association Dog Show.

“Because so many shows have been canceled because of COVID, and we’re one of the few actually hosting a show,” said Mark Doran, president of the Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association.

This was one of the first canceled events in 2020 when the pandemic hit, and now, the club is back with more dogs than ever before.

“Our entries are way up this year,” Doran said. “Normally we have between 600 and 700 entries per day, and this year we’re happy to announce we have 1,200 entries per day. We actually had to limit the number of entries this year.”

Doran says because they’ve had so many dogs enter, and because of COVID restrictions, they don’t have enough room for spectators. So this will be a participants only event.

“Unfortunately, we had to ask the public not to come this year,” Doran said. “There’s not enough room in the building to socially distance with people coming to watch the show this year.”

The event lasts four days, and all seven groups will be shown.

“Every day is a complete dog show from beginning to end, showing the dogs all the way to best in show,” Doran said.

The event runs through Sunday.