Easter Eggstravaganza scheduled for Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks and Madison County Parks and Recreation plan to host a drive-thru Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 27 at Leeper Lane Park.

Children must be in the vehicle to receive an Easter bag.

The event will also have drive-thru booths and activities, including a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Masks are encouraged.

In the event of rain, the event will be held on Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Leeper Lane Park.