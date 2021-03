Reginald “Reggie” Stewart

Memorial service for Reginald “Reggie” Stewart, age 57, will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Mr. Stewart died Friday, March 19, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.