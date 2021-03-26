Spring Plant Sale scheduled for April 29 through May 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Master Gardeners will be collaborating with UT Gardens Jackson to host their annual Spring Plant Sale, according to a news release.

The sale has been extended this year to reduce the number of people shopping at any given time and to allow for social distancing, according to the release.

The sale date is currently set for:

Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 1 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Plant selections are offered by the Madison County Master Gardeners, the local TN Extension Master Gardener Volunteers association. The plants are propagated from their own collections.

The sale will be held at the West Tennessee Research & Education Center at 605 Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

Indoor and outdoor shopping areas will be provided, and the event will be held rain or shine, according to the release.

Payments can be made in cash or check only, the release says.