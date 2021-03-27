American Kennel Club host dog show

JACKSON, Tenn– A unique dog show is back in the Hub City.

American Kennel Club dog show was held Saturday showcasing its most unique dog breeders.

Many people and their dogs from around the country participated the dog show.

Organizer Mark Doran says due to COVID-19 guidelines the show had to limits its participant, however they were still able to put on a great show.

“It’s exactly the same, we have dogs from all over the country that come here to Jackson to be shown” said Doran

The dog show will take place again on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.