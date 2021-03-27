Delcie Johnson Duncan

Delcie Johnson Duncan, age 75, resident of Cordova, Tennessee, departed this life Friday evening, March 26, 2021 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee.

Delcie was born July 2, 1945 in Prairie County, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Loyd Johnson and Ruth McFarlin Johnson.

She was employed as an accountant at Memphis Ready Mix for fifty years before her retirement.

Delcie was a member of Kirk Baptist Church near Collierville and loved traveling abroad.

Ms. Duncan is survived by her son, Robert Duncan and his wife, Wendy of Cordova, TN; her brother, Condary Johnson and his wife, Patsy of Hickory Plains, AR; and her granddaughter, Sydney Duncan.

Funeral Services for Ms. Duncan will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Kirk Baptist Church with Bro. Thomas Foy, pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will be on Wednesday, March 30, 2021 in Hazen Cemetery in Hazen, Arkansas.

A visitation for Ms. Duncan will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Kirk Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Justin Warner, John Beasley, Justin Thomas, Bo Boshers, Phil Burrows and Jeromy Carpenter.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook here .