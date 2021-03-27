Jackson resident celebrates 75th birthday

JACKSON, Tenn– One local resident is celebrating her birthday in a special way.

Mattie Witherspoon celebrated her 75th birthday with a surprise drive-by birthday celebration.

Cars honked their horns as they drove down the street to wish Witherspoon a Happy Birthday.

She was surrounded by family and friends with the color green decorated as her favorite color.

Witherspoon says it is an honor to celebrate her birthday with family.

“Oh, I loved it I loved every ounce of it… it was so precious. I loved it,” said Witherspoon

The family made sure to social distance during the celebration.