Lexington Water System issues Boil Water Notice

LEXINGTON, Tenn.– This Lexington Utilities Department has issued a news release notifying residents of a boil water notice.

The release states a need for boiling any water before consumption as a precaution. The notice was distributed on Sunday, March 28.

This notice comes into effect following several water line breaks, which caused significant loss of pressure in the drinking water system.

This damage occurred after the wave of heavy storms and a tornado hit the area Saturday.

Residents will need to boil water for three minutes, and allow to cool before using.

Residents are also encouraged to use bottled water if they are unable to follow the boil water notice.

The boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing food and washing dishes to avoid contamination.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water that may cause illness such as nausea, vomiting, stomach issues, or headaches.

Those with a compromised immune system, elderly, and infants are at an increased risk.

The Lexington Water System is actively working to find and repair the line breaks.

Authorities stated that once the system pressure is restored, water will be tested through bacteriological tests throughout the system.

Residents will be informed when tests indicate there is no bacteria and the water is again safe for consumption.

Authorities with the Lexington Water System expect to have the problem resolved with 24-36 hours.

If residents need more information, they are asked to call Lexington Water System at 731-968-5213.

Residents can also find general guidelines on ways to reduce the risk of infection from water available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.