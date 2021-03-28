

1941 – 2021

Susannah Leigh Pace Boggs, age 79, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late Otis Gene Boggs, departed this life Saturday morning, March 27, 2021 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Susannah was born November 15, 1941 in Hardin, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Rufus Ned Pace and Laverna Leigh Wilkins Pace.

She was a homemaker throughout her life and loved reading.

Mrs. Boggs is survived by two sons, Brandon Young Boggs of Somerville, TN and Glenn Boggs of Oakland, TN; four grandchildren, Brooke Boggs, Buddy Boggs, Katelynn Sowell and Luke Boggs; and seven great-grandchildren, Jenna, Jax, Reese, A.J., Peyton, Leland and Clayton.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Holleman.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Boggs will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, March 31 ,2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Burke Howcroft, pastor of Lambert Community Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

A visitation for Mrs. Boggs will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brandon Boggs, Glenn Boggs, Buddy Boggs and Luke Boggs.

