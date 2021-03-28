Two counties left with severe damage from storm

MCNAIRY Co.– Two counties in West Tennessee are recovering from the storm damage on Saturday.

Severe damage was left in Henderson and McNairy Counties, leaving some residents to figure out what’s next for their properties.

When you drive in the neighborhoods of Middle Fork in Henderson County and Selmer in Mcnairy County you will see the aftermath of the heavy storm that caused plenty of damage.

Amber Nixon, a resident in McNairy County, says when her family came into Tennessee from out of town, they could hear sirens with heavy winds. By the time they made it to their home in Selmer they noticed the shed to their home was missing.

“When we got home our shed was in the neighbors backyard and our fence was messed up. One of the trees in the back had broken and fallen on the fence as well,” said Nixon.

After a tornado hit in Henderson County Saturday many residents in Middle Fork are picking up the pieces from the damage.

Many homes in Middle Fork were severely damaged with lots of trees and power lines down.

According to the National Weather Service a second wave of storms hit again in the same area Saturday night.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with residents in Middle Fork and they say the aftermath of the storm leaves them angry and heartbroken.

Nixon says as of right now there is a lot of repairing to be done at her home.

“First thing this morning we got up and surveyed damage to make sure nothing else was broken. We had to take the shed apart and load it up. They’ve cut the tree up in the back, we have shingle damage as well,” said Nixon.