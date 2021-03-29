Chester, Henderson County residents clean up following weekend storms

CHESTER COUNT, Tenn. — Residents in Chester and Henderson County are cleaning up after this weekend’s severe weather.

For Chester County resident, Lameeka Szaabo, she and her family were shocked with what they found the following morning.

“She was like ‘Oh my God, the tree fell on our cars,'” Szaabo said.

Szaabo said they heard the storm, but were not aware of the damage it left.

“There was thundering and lightning, and I would hear thundering from one side and the other side. This time it sounded a little different, but I didn’t get up and go see what it was,” Szaabo said.

For Middle Fork residents in Henderson County, they were hit with two waves of severe weather, including an EF-1 tornado.

Property owner Nancy Duck says her apartment building is still standing, but it suffered heavy damage.

“Tree in the backyard fell on top of the house, broke out a window on one side of the duplex, and more or less just sunk the ceiling in. Water was just pouring in,” she said.

Duck’s daughter was living in the building when the storm hit. Duck says she only had one thought.

“I was just hoping them kids were alright,” Duck said.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working with residents to help clear the damage in the town of Middle Fork.

To see what to do during severe weather, click here.