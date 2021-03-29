Daughters of the American Revolution honors member with ceremony, pin

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Daughters of the American Revolution honored one of their own on Monday.

1/2 Jackie Utley, with the Daughters of the American Revolution, receives the "Deceased Vietnam Veteran's Surviving Spouse Lapel Pin" on March 29, 2021.

2/2 The Deceased Vietnam Veteran's Surviving Spouse Lapel Pin that was provided to Jackie Utley during a ceremony. She is an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.



Jackie Utley is an active member of the group, and she was the recipient of the “Deceased Vietnam Veteran’s Surviving Spouse Lapel Pin.”

Utley’s late husband, Ralph “Wolf” Lovell, served in Vietnam in the 1960s, and passed away last year.

She spoke after the ceremony about her work with the group and why she takes special care of our Vietnam veterans.

“You were not welcomed home as you should’ve been, and we are trying desperately hard to make sure that you know that your sacrifice was appreciated,” Utley said.

As part of the ceremony, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger declared March 29, 2021 to be Vietnam Veterans Day in Jackson and Madison County.