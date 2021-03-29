Justin Keith McCuan age 38, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Brown officiating. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for the McCuan family will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mr. Justin is survived by his father: Jack McCuan of Brownsville, TN; his mother: Debra McCage Dawson (Michael) of Jackson, TN; two brothers: Tim McCuan (Kristi) of Jackson, TN, Gary Wayne McCuan of Dyersburg, TN; two nieces: Kelly Shearin of Jackson, TN, Chelsea McCuan of Drummonds, TN; one great-niece: Mallorie Howard of Drummonds, TN; And his lifelong best friend: Lyle Land of Denmark, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 50 North Dunlap Street, Memphis, TN 38103