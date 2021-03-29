Senator Blackburn: Tennessee job availability at ‘all-time high’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Senator Marsha Blackburn says Tennessee is growing even during these challenging times.

“Tennessee is a state that is known as being business friendly,” Blackburn said. “We are a right to work state. We are seeing growth through the pandemic and we’re pleased that our state is on the right track.”

With continued economic growth, Blackburn says the availability of jobs are at an all-time high.

“You’ve had hundreds of manufacturing jobs that are waiting to be filled here in the Jackson area, and this is because Tennessee and West Tennessee, it’s a great place for doing business, so people are choosing to expand their operations here,” Blackburn said.

Senator Blackburn says she’s working on two bipartisan bills to enhance hiring programs.

“One is an advanced manufacturing bill that would put grants into training workers for advanced manufacturing concepts.”

She says she feels this is important to help manufactures in West Tennessee.

“The other is an entrepreneur act to help young people look toward different careers and other opportunities and to put the eye on innovation.”

Blackburn says she attended a meeting at the White House where plans were made to return jobs from China to the U.S.

“Bringing back our supply chains that are critical to us, things that are dealing with microprocessors, semiconductor chips, advanced manufacturing with active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished pharmaceutical products,” Blackburn said.

She says this could continue to help with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Blackburn also told us the economic growth in West Tennessee brings a more competitive economy, higher wages, and available tax revenues to the government, all which brings a better quality of life.