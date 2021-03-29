Tennessee lawmakers sending gov permitless carry gun bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will soon be able to sign off on his proposal to let most adults 21 and older to carry handguns — concealed or openly — without a license that presently requires a background check and training.

Republican lawmakers in the supermajority finished their work on the bill Monday and it passed the House by a 64-29 vote.

The Senate already approved the bill earlier this month. Some Republicans voted against the measure.

Opponents of the bill include influential law enforcement entities.

Lee and GOP lawmakers sought to sell the proposal by tying in harsher penalties for those who commit certain gun-related crimes.