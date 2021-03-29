Virginia Mathias McKenna age 78, passed away peacefully on St. Andrew’s Day, Monday, November 30, 2020 at the St. Thomas Ascension Hospital of Murfreesboro, TN. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Mr. Glen Owen officiating.

Mrs. Virginia was born in Memphis, TN on July 26, 1942 to the late Robert Mathias and Myrtle Maddox Mathias. She was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Memphis and attended the St. Pauls Methodist Church of Durnville-Orysa, TN and Central Church of Memphis. Mrs. Virginia was a member of the BETA Club, graduating from Ripley High School in 1960. She then graduated from the Draughon S. Business School of Memphis in 1963. She worked many years as the Head Secretary to all Vice Presidents for Boyle Investment Company of Memphis, TN from 1965 to 1986. She then became the Senior Accounts Administrator for Menard-Gates and Mathis Insurance and Bonds Company from 1986 until 2002. Also preceding her in death was her first husband of 10 years, Austin Glen Owen.

She is survived by her third husband of 16 years, Mr. William Alan McKenna; Second husband of 24 years, Gene Mathis; three sons: Glen Owen (Amy Miller) of Nashville, TN, Stephen Mathis (Sarah) of Bergen, Norway, Alex Mathis (Becky) of Arlington, TN; one brother: Robert “Pat” Mathias (Aimee) of Ripley, TN; two nieces: Andrea Tims and Alisha Beavers; She leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Rachel Owen Baker, Hazel Mathis and Kayleigh Bunn.