Andrew Jackson Marathon in need of volunteers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local race returns, but they need community help.

The Andrew Jackson Marathon and half marathon returns this weekend, after a year hiatus due to the coronavirus.

Race organizer Danny Crossett says there’s around 200 runners signed up, but the race needs more volunteers to help with the route direction.

Crossett says the race is a tradition that the community should feel pride in, and they’re excited to get back to running after last year’s race was cancelled.

“We need mature volunteers that can help with the road guards that help with traffic, to protect our runners and to give them direction,” Crossett said.

For more information on how you can volunteer, click here.