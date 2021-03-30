Education leaders tour new Jackson Central-Merry, Madison Academic schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Central-Merry High School and Madison Academic are in the final months of construction.

To get a glimpse of the final result, the Education Vision Committee members, along with county and city leaders, received a tour Tuesday morning.

“It was an opportunity for not only board members to kind of get an update from November, but was also an opportunity for several of the county commissioners who are on the Education Vision Committee to see the projects first hand,” said Greg Hammond, Chief of Staff and Public Information.

It has been over 20 years since a new school building has been built in this district, but Hammond says it is not the new building that will make these schools great.

“Buildings are nice, but it’s all about the teachers and students that make it work. It’s the value of the education we’re looking at and the value of the diploma the students in all of our high schools will receive,” Hammond said.

The target completion date for both school’s construction is set for July 31.

“To go back and look at the photos from November and then see what we saw today, it was really cool just to see the process we’re going through and also the progress that the construction company is making,” Hammond said.

Hammond says this project is great for the entire community and the school system.

“When we think about our entire portfolio for the Jackson-Madison County School System, it’s a lot of pride, a lot of tradition these new schools help add to that,” Hammond said.

JCMSS will continue to give updates regarding the progress of both schools.