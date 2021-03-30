Fresh Start program offers employment opportunity to homeless

JACKSON, Tenn. — Homeless or previously homeless individuals have a new employment opportunity.

Area Relief Ministries and the City of Jackson partnered to start the Fresh Start program, a landscaping and lawn cutting service.

One of the programs tasks is to keep the Riverside Cemetery in Jackson cut.

To be employed you will just need an ID and be able to pass a drug screen. Employees work three to four days a week and are able to make between eight and 10 dollars an hour.

Executive Director Michael Roby says they are in need of four more people, and are willing to hire anyone willing and able to work.

“We’re really glad to see somebody get out of the system of addiction and homelessness and getting back into the workforce. Working for ones self and others is probably one of the greatest things you can do,” Roby said.

