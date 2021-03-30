Jason Lee McCombs age 45, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. McCombs was born in Selmer, TN on April 19, 1975. He worked as a construction worker for many years and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Patricia Crowe McCombs; and one sister: Kim Mays.

Mr. McCombs is survived by his girlfriend of over 8 years: Anita Tucker of Medon, TN; his father: Ronnie McCombs of Enville, TN; and leaves a legacy of one daughter: Megan McCombs of Reagan, TN.

The McCombs family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.