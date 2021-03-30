Judith Esther Green, age 88, resident of the Somerville National Healthcare Center, departed this life Saturday evening, March 27, 2021.

Judith was born December 2, 1932 in Somerville, the daughter of the late Lionel Richard Lancaster and Evie Arlena Roberts Lancaster. Judith graduated from Fayette County High School and kept the nursery at Somerville First Baptist Church for many years. She was married July 7, 1951 to Robert Green, Jr. and he preceded her in death on July 17, 2004.

Mrs. Green is survived by three daughters, Judy Lee Karcher, Esther Renee Martinez and India Carol Pickens; nine grandchildren, Robert G. Karcher (Dana), Jennifer R. Karcher, Patrick Allen Hayley (Valerie), Alex J. Martinez, Adam R. Pickens (Amanda), Jesse A. Pickens, Casey G. McClure and Adriana Renee Martinez; and eight great-grandchildren, Jackson Thomas Karcher, Robert Grant Karcher, Jonathan Bradley Davis, AllieRae Kirkland Pickens, Easton Ross Pickens, Adaline Reese Pickens, Maci Grace Marie Hayley and Haven Faith Adele Hayley.

In addition to her parents and husband, Judith was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Lynn Hayley; three sisters, Aubrey Arlena Lee, Mattie Novalyn Butler and Ruth Jean Barkley; and three brothers, Richard Earlee Lancaster, Louis Edward Lancaster and Joe Wayne Lancaster.

Services for Mrs. Judith Green will be private.

In lieu of food and flowers, memorials can be made by donor’s choice.

