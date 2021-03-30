Local artwork to be featured throughout April in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Some local artists will have their work featured on digital billboards, thanks to the Art Museum at the University of Memphis.
The university announced that billboards will feature the artwork in Jackson from April 1 to April 30.
Locations include:
- 720 South Highland Avenue
- 1957 Dr. F.E. Wright Drive
- 548 Airways Boulevard
- 1044 Old Hickory Boulevard
- 1256 Vann Drive
- 1996 North Highland Avenue
The university says the featured artists are Kris Stewart, Samantha Wood, Belinda Patterson and James Cherry.
The university says the art will focus on the light, which serves as a celebration following the dark year of 2020.
You can view the artists’ work here.