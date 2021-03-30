Local artwork to be featured throughout April in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some local artists will have their work featured on digital billboards, thanks to the Art Museum at the University of Memphis.

The university announced that billboards will feature the artwork in Jackson from April 1 to April 30.

Locations include:

720 South Highland Avenue

1957 Dr. F.E. Wright Drive

548 Airways Boulevard

1044 Old Hickory Boulevard

1256 Vann Drive

1996 North Highland Avenue

The university says the featured artists are Kris Stewart, Samantha Wood, Belinda Patterson and James Cherry.

The university says the art will focus on the light, which serves as a celebration following the dark year of 2020.

You can view the artists’ work here.