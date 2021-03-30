Vintage store to hold grand reopening Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local vintage clothing store and gift shop will be hosting a grand reopening event on Saturday, April 3.

The Lost Reserve, established in 2017, will be reopening with new inventory following a recent renovation of their location at 1417 North Highland.

Customers are expected to be treated to hundreds of new items, along with pop-up shops from Grounded Plant Co. and JKSN&Co.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and masks will be required.