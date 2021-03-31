Flash flooding leads to rescues, bridge damage in West Tennessee

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Overnight flash flooding in southwest Tennessee caused issues, including rescues, bridge damage and school in three counties to be let out.

The rain started around 10 p.m. By 2:30 a.m., the rescues started.

“The water came up fast. A lot of people didn’t expect it. This area, along the creeks, are prone to flood,” said Hardin County Fire Chief and EMA Director Melvin Martin.

Martin said first responders had to rescue six people from four different locations in east Hardin County.

“We had a mother and a seven-month-old we had to get out with a boat and help them out,” Martin said. “One person we got to, he didn’t have a cellphone, and we were able to get him out and he didn’t really have anywhere to go.”

As for injuries and fatalities?

“As far as we know, we got everybody out safely. I don’t know of any injuries or fatalities or anything,” Martin said.

By the morning, Turkey Creek had already receded by 6-feet, according to Martin.

“It has not gone down all the way, and we do have some damage to the bridge. They are inspecting the bridge at Highway 203 and Turkey Creek, so [the Tennessee Department of Transportation] is out here inspecting that,” Martin said.

Turkey Creek Baptist Church seemed to be flooded as well. The asphalt washed away, and the hay field next to it looked more like a lake.

The owners of the field say they don’t know if they’ll get a harvest this year because of it.

McNairy and Chester counties also had some flash flooding overnight, but by time sunrise came around, most of it had gone to the streams.

Locke Road, off of Sulpher Springs Road in McNairy County, and Old Jackson Road in Chester County also saw high water levels.

Officials also said Odemoore Road saw some damage in McNairy County.

Martin said the Red Cross is assisting some of the people who had to be rescued from the flood.