Jackson Theatre Guild to present ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ live on stage

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Driving Miss Daisy” will be hitting the stage in the Hub City.

The Jackson Theatre Guild, in association with Dramatists Play Services Inc., will present the play April 22-25 at The Ned in downtown Jackson.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for students and seniors over 65. Additionally, there will be a Saturday matinee that will be $14 for all tickets.

A preview party for the final dress rehearsal will also be held on Wednesday, April 21.

Temperatures will be taken at the door and masks will be required. Social distancing guidelines will be put in place for seating in the theater.

