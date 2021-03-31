Residents and business owners react to mask mandate expiration

JACKSON, Tenn– Many were surprised to hear the mask mandate was ending for Madison County, but some say they’re glad it’s finally happening.

Leaders with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department say a decrease in COVID and flu numbers is the reason the mask mandate will no longer be in effect in Madison County after 11:59 p.m., Wednesday night.

“The employees and myself, we’re glad it’s being lifted. we’ve been following all the guidelines as best as possible but we’re ready to be free again,” said Bob Baudo, owner of Old Town Spaghetti Store.

Baudo says it hasn’t been easy to get every customer to comply with the mask mandate which makes this decision to end it a relief.

He says for customers who still feel comfortable with the use of masks, he and his staff will accommodate them.

“We’ll still have our staff to have a mask in their pocket, or probably around their neck and if a customer comes in and they request that we be masked up, we’ll mask up,” said Baudo.

Owner of Marilyn Jackson’s Gifts, Marilyn Jackson says she was for the mask mandate at one point but feels it’s now time to take a step at getting things back to normal.

“I do feel like it’s helped a lot of people but at this point most people, most vulnerable people anyway have been vaccinated and our numbers are going down,” said Jackson.

She says many of her customers also disagreed with the requirement to wear a mask.

“So many of my customers said ‘I’m over it’ and I’ve said ‘well, I’ve had it. I’ve had the infusion. I’m good’ and they’ll say, ‘I’ve had my shots’ and I say’ ‘I’m fine if you are’ and they go, ‘oh thank you, I can breathe now’,” said Jackson.

Madison County resident, Ronnie Stoots says until COVID is completely under control, he doesn’t feel comfortable without his mask.

“I think it’s fantastic that the COVID is going down and maybe getting within a handling situation, maybe give the hospital some rest but as far as I’m concerned, out in public I’m still going to wear my mask,” said Stoots.

Regional director of the health department, Kim Tedford says she hopes people will continue to get vaccinated and continue to take precautions, even continuing to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.