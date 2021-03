The Sound of Jackson | Ep. 11 | Derrick Brantley

After playing shows for around eight years in the area, Derrick Brantley has grown to become one of the most active performers in the local music scene.

In this episode, he shows off his humorous side with his new song about a dog who has a taste for a certain beverage.

To catch up on all episodes of The Sound of Jackson so far, click here.