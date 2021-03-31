TWRA official addresses changes to spring turkey season

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Spring turkey season starts soon, but before you go out and bag yourself a trophy bird, be sure you know about some changes.

A new hunting unit has been created, called the Mississippi Alluvial Valley Unit. This unit includes Dyer, Tipton, Lake, Lauderdale and Shelby counties.

The start dates and bag limits for anyone hunting in these counties has changed.

Whereas the statewide season begins April 3 for adult hunters, the turkey hunting for those counties will not begin until April 17.

Those counties also have a maximum of two bearded turkeys per season, compared to the regular three in other counties.

If you intend to hunt on public land, make sure you check the rules before setting out.

“Make sure they check the hunting guide before they go out this weekend. A lot of our Wildlife Management Areas also have a delayed opening date of April 17, so you’ve got to make sure that WMA you’re going to is actually open this weekend,” said Amy Snider, who does communications and outreach for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

For more details and resources, click here.