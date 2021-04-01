Additional grant funding available for eligible child care programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is partnering with state organizations to provide grant assistance for child care agencies to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the Tennessee Department of Human Services is continuing their partnership with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to provide about $15 million in assistance through the Child Care COVID Relief Grant Program

The grants are based on the licensed capacity of the facility, and grants provide for expenditures including cleaning and sanitation and increased operating expenses, the release says.

Over the next four to six weeks, agencies will be contacted directly and given instructions for how to apply for funds based on their licensed capacity, the release says.